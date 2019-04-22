WALL LAKE, Iowa – Cookies now has new sauces with a sweet and savory taste.
The Wall Lake, Iowa-based sauce maker released Korean Stir Fry Bar “B” “Q” and Wing Sauce last year.
The sauces combine Cookies' know how with traditional Asian flavors. Sauce lovers can use it in stir fry, on grilled meat, seafood and veggies or as a dip to create the perfect East-meets-West flavor profile. The Korean Sauce is available for purchase in 20 ounce and half-gallon sizes.
The new addition joins seven other sauces in the Cookies product family, including Wings & Things Buffalo Wing Sauce, Cookies Taco Sauce & Dip and five Bar “B” “Q” sauces, Original, Sweet ‘N’ Spicy, Sweet Hickory, Western Style and Tangy Mustard.
The company's popular Flavor Enhancer All Purpose Seasoning & Rub along with their Mild & Medium Premium Salsas round out Cookies' lineup of offerings.
In addition to the Korean Sauce, Cookies’ also launched a new website last year.
The new site -- www.cookiesbbq.com-- offers a mobile-friendly interface for customers, making it easier for users to view recipes and order products from any type of device. The site features a number of Cookies signature family recipes, most of which are created with ingredients shoppers can get at a small town grocer.
The site also features news about the company and cooking videos featuring Speed "The Sauceman" Herrig in the Cookies kitchen. Visitors are also encouraged to join the Cookies Sauce Squad for exclusive content and special offers.