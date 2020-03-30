PROGRESS: First Serve Tennis Center becomes metro Sioux City's first indoor tennis facility

Michaelson said First Serve should help bring novice players into the fold. "We're going to have the instruction programs for all the age groups," he said.

Danny Graves, First Serve's tennis director and head pro, agreed that the opening of the center is significant for the sport in the area.

"It could be huge for the tennis community, and not only for the community, but also for the city to get more kids involved in tennis," Graves said.

The metro area already has a number of outdoor tennis courts, including at the public high schools and at Leif Erikson Park. But outdoor tennis has its limitations in Northwest Iowa.

"There are some beautiful days for outdoor tennis, but there are not many," Michaelson said.

The winter months usually aren't conducive for tennis, while the summer's stifling heat can be dangerous -- some of Michaelson's tennis-playing acquaintances have suffered heat exhaustion playing outside during the past two summers.

Unsurprisingly, Michaelson said outdoor tennis participation "plummets" during the hot months.