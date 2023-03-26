SIOUX CITY — What happens when a coffee roaster teams up with a craft-brewing couple?

In the case of Sioux City-based Stone Bru and the Jefferson, S.D.-based Jefferson Beer Supply, the result is a tasty concoction called the Jefferstone Bru.

According to Jefferson Beer Supply co-owner Anthony Roark, he and his partner Nicki Werner were already fans of creamy coffee milk stout beers.

"We had experimented with various seasonal coffee flavor combinations at our (202 Main St., Jefferson, S.D.) taproom," he said. "Eventually, we decided to offer our own coffee milk stout all year round."

Jefferstone Bru is similar and slightly sweeter to a Guinness, the 5.8 percent ABV milk stout is brewed with Stone Bru's Bedrock coffee

Glasses of Bedrock Blend coffee beans and Jefferstone Bru stout.

That's when Roark and Werner enlisted the help of Stone Bru.

"We wanted to partner with a local roaster that was nice as well as local," Roark said. "Stone Bru was the obvious choice."

This was because Stone Bru, established in 2015, had become an award-winning coffee roaster. With a cafe location at 5822 Sunnybrook Drive and a coffeehouse inside of its 101 W. Third St. corporate headquarters, the manufacturer had a knack for generating plenty of buzz.

In large part, that was due to the innovations of master roaster Nick Topf, who, with Brad Lepper, is Stone Bru's co-owner.

"I was excited to collaborate with Nicki and Anthony," Topf said. "Plus I was already a fan of Jefferson Beer Supply beers and had been to their taproom many times."

Jefferson Beer Supply brewer and co-owner Nicki Werner pours a glass of Jefferstone Bru stout, a new collaboration.

Stone Bru co-owner and roaster Nick Topf, left, and Jefferson Beer Supply co-owners Anthony Roark and Nicki Werner

Operating out of a Union County town of 633 people, Jefferson Beer Supply already had a devoted following though the taproom only officially opened in the spring of 2022.

Which isn't to say the two owners are newcomers to the world of craft beer.

A former college art professor, Werner found out she preferred creating beer to grading papers.

"For the past eight years, I've brewed beer professionally in Colorado, Wisconsin and, now, South Dakota," she said.

Werner first met Roark when the two were students at Drake University, in Des Moines.

"I was a butcher who wanted make artisanal sausage while Nicki was a brewer who wanted to make beer," Roark said. "What goes better than sausages and beer?"

A can of Jefferstone Bru and snifter of Bedrock Blend coffee beans

Currently, Jefferson Beer Supply has more beer than sausage on its menu but the couple is OK with that.

Indeed, Werner was most excited about the Jefferstone Bru, which was first released in November 2022.

"The two things I can't live without are coffee and beer," she said with a smile. "The Jefferstone Bru checks all of the boxes."

Made with Stone Bru's Bedrock, a medium-strength blend of coffee form Guatemala and Peru, the Jefferstone Bru is both bright and smooth.

"The base beer is a milk stout, so it tastes like a Guinness, only a bit sweeter," Roark said. "The addition of Stone Bru's cold-brewed coffee adds a great depth of flavor."

Werner agrees, noting that Jefferstone Bru's dark coloring might be deceiving.

"It really drinks smoother and lighter that it looks," she said. "People who've sampled it have been pleasantly surprised."