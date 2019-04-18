ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa -- Jeff Vierkant says his first year as CEO at Arnolds Park Amusement Park has been a fantastic opportunity, an incredibly exciting time to come in to the park right in the middle of the "Restore the Park Campaign."
“To be able to see the results at the (Majestic) Pavilion, the new museum, and the new carousel, too, it was all a wonderful accomplishment by the Park in the last year, which,” he emphasized, “all started well before I got here last April.”
“Being able to just be a witness and be a part of the work that so many people before me put in to place was wonderful. We are continuing with the Roof Garden construction. And we have also announced that we’re bringing in a vintage Wild Mouse roller coaster back to the park. There are many great memories of the Wild Mouse here years ago. And there’s a lot of good momentum and wonderful community involvement in the park right now.”
The Wild Mouse will sit in the upper park area between the walkway to the raceway and the Spinning Apples, where the Spider sat last summer.
Vierkant adds that visitors also can expect to see a complete restoration of the park’s train, last known as the Long Lines Limited.
“It’s an iconic ride -- one the entire family can enjoy.” The train’s color scheme will be like what it was in the 1970s."
That momentum will bring some specialty cruises on the Queen II, the flagship of the fabled Iowa Navy, this year. Several special events will also be scheduled in the Roof Garden -- things Vierkant said he thinks park visitors will really enjoy.
“The park is working with the Imagine group to do some construction on the promenade along the beach, and on The Boardwalk where the Queen II and Ferris Wheel are located," he said. "That will be completed the spring and summer, as well."
The Imagine Iowa Great Lakes Association is a not-for profit group formed with the mission of beautifying the Iowa Great Lakes corridor.
While extreme winter weather delayed construction in the amusement park and many other sites, the Restore the Park Campaign is expected to be completed this summer. The new Roof Garden, which will resemble the historic ballroom demolished in 1987, will be the last of the currently planned building renovations. With what Vierkant describes as about a $19 million price tag, the multi-year project has been accomplished with all funds raised privately.
“As a result, we’ll have no debt to pay off based on the work done so far. We are still involved in an active fund-raising campaign to finish out our project and establish some maintenance funds to provide for the upkeep of the park. We want to make sure we can continue maintain these facilities for future generations,” he said.
Vierkant said the part he will remember the most about his first year as CEO is seeing the tremendous response to the new carousel.
“Watching the children’s reactions, and how they found their favorite animal to ride on. We’re very thankful to the anonymous donor who made that possible. It’s a great centerpiece for our park.”
