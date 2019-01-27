SIOUX CITY -- Primebank opened its second location in Sioux City in August after 18 months of construction.
The 4,500-square-foot branch at 2700 Hamilton Blvd. boasts two drive-up lanes, a 24-hour ATM and a large, high-definition message board, according to Primebank spokesman Brad Pick. The building is a modern adaptation of the colonial-style architectural used in all of Primebank's locations.
A total of 10 people are employed at the Hamilton Boulevard Primebank, where Nick Hegarty serves as president.
Primebank's first location in Sioux City opened in 2007 at 5680 Sunnybrook Drive.
The 128-year-old bank first ventured outside of its Le Mars home in 2003 when it opened a branch in Sioux Center, Iowa. The bank now has four locations in Northwest Iowa.
The bank offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, IRAs, Certificates of Deposit, health savings accounts, business and ag banking services, consumer, residential, business and ag loans, eBanking services and investment and insurance services.