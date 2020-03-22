PROGRESS: Remaining Dakota Dunes Development land sells for $5.4M

NAI United President Chris Bogenrief, who helped put the deal together and has been retained by DDLH to market the properties, said the decades-long development of the Dunes has entered its "final phase." Negotiations for the sale have been ongoing for the last couple of years, he said.

Some larger commercial parcels in the transaction could be broken up for businesses in need of smaller tracts, Bogenrief said.

The investors also are planning to build one speculative commercial building and some spec houses, which are currently in the design phase.

"You'll probably see some new streets, new construction, opening up some new areas for development," Bogenrief said.

The group also plans to seek approval to re-zone segments of the commercial land for residential use.

"There's more demand for residential, so we might, maybe change some of the uses," he said.

Connelly said the Two Rivers golf course will continue with "business as usual," opening for the season April 1. But the new owners are planning some capital improvements for the golf course.