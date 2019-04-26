SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Eighth-grader Angelo Barron asked his instructor Grant Vietor about book choices.
However, they weren't talking inside of a traditional classroom during a school day in February. Instead, the middle school reading counts class was held inside a section of Sioux Center Community High School's auditorium.
Gary McEldowney, superintendent of the Sioux Cetner Community School District, said such unconventional classrooms had become increasingly common, as growing student numbers led to crowding issues.
Since there are five eighth-grade teachers and only four eighth-grade classrooms, he said teachers either double up in classrooms or utilize the auditorium's overflow.
"Unlike other Iowa school districts, Sioux Center's student population is increasing," McEldwoney explained. "Currently, our elementary, middle and high schools are filled to capacity."
In two years, the district will have a whole lot more room.
In February, voters approved a $24.9 million bond issue to finance a new high school. Construction is scheduled to start this spring on the building, which will increase the district's number of schools from three to four.
Currently, Sioux Center schools are adding 50 new students per year. In 2017, 57 kids were added to the student population.
If the current growth continues, Sioux Center will go from a school district that has 1,300 students to a school district of 1,800 students in 10 years.
"Even today, we have 35 percent less space per student compared to other districts our size," McEldowney said.
That's why the district reached out to parents, business owners, community members, educators and students for possible solutions prior to the bond issue.
"We've hosted work sessions and listened to ideas on what would make our district into a better educational environment for our students," he said prior to the vote. "The feedback that we've received has all been positive."
By a margin of 76 percent to 24 percent, voters overwhelmingly approved the bond issue. Under state law, it required a 60 percent "super majority" to pass because of the use of property taxes to help fund the project.
The total cost of the new high school is estimated at $39.6 million. The district will cover 37 percent or $14.7 million, with other revenues, with the bond proceeds picking up the other 63 percent.
To retire the bonds, the debt service tax levy will increase by a maximum of 37 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation. That comes out to a $40 per year cost impact for the average household and 52 cents per year cost impact per average acre.
After two years of construction, the new high school is expected to open for the 2021-22 school year.
Currently, Sioux Center has 393 students in grades 9-12, 401 middle school students in grades 5-8 and 572 elementary students in transitional kindergarten through fourth grade.
If the district reconfigures its existing buildings after the new high school opens, McEldowney said capacity issues would be alleviated while allowing future enrollment growth in all grades.
By 2028, the elementary school will be able to accommodate 438 transitional kindergarten through second-graders, the current middle school will accommodate 438 third- through fifth-graders, while the current high school will accommodate 438 sixth- through eighth-graders.