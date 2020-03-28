PROGRESS: Sioux Falls chain to open car washes in Sioux City in 2020

SIOUX CITY -- Silverstar Car Wash, a Sioux Falls-based car wash chain, is set to open a series of its car washes in the Sioux City metro.

Earlier this month, Silverstar announced its purchase of Sioux City's Rocket Auto Wash on Correctionville Road, which had been run by the Hanson family for more than 60 years.

In addition to the Rocket Auto Wash location, Silverstar is planning to open locations at 1700 Hamilton Blvd., the site of a former Applebee's restaurant, and at Floyd Boulevard next to the Pizza Ranch.

The Hamilton Boulevard location is expected to be the first to open, possibly by late April or early May, followed by the Floyd Boulevard location six to eight weeks later, said Silverstar regional manager Andrea Vetos.

The exact sites of three other planned Silverstar locations -- one in South Sioux City, one near the Southern Hills Mall and one in the Singing Hills area -- have not yet been announced.

All six locations (this figure includes the Rocket Auto Wash location) should be up and running by the end of the year, Vetos said.