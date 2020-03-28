PROGRESS: Sioux Falls chain to open car washes in Sioux City in 2020

SIOUX CITY -- Silverstar Car Wash, a Sioux Falls-based car wash chain, is set to open a series of its car washes in the Sioux City metro.
Earlier this month, Silverstar announced its purchase of Sioux City's Rocket Auto Wash on Correctionville Road, which had been run by the Hanson family for more than 60 years.
In addition to the Rocket Auto Wash location, Silverstar is planning to open locations at 1700 Hamilton Blvd., the site of a former Applebee's restaurant, and at Floyd Boulevard next to the Pizza Ranch.
The Hamilton Boulevard location is expected to be the first to open, possibly by late April or early May, followed by the Floyd Boulevard location six to eight weeks later, said Silverstar regional manager Andrea Vetos.
The exact sites of three other planned Silverstar locations -- one in South Sioux City, one near the Southern Hills Mall and one in the Singing Hills area -- have not yet been announced.
All six locations (this figure includes the Rocket Auto Wash location) should be up and running by the end of the year, Vetos said.
Each car wash will have one long "express tunnel"; the buildings each will boast about 5,000 square feet. The tunnels use a chain-and-roller system to pull cars through the wash while the owner sits inside.
Silverstar was an existing car wash in 2010 when co-owners and friends Bryan Slama and Ryan Holte purchased it. They built a second location in 2015, and subsequently built third, fourth and fifth locations. A sixth Sioux Falls location will be open in a few weeks, and they recently announced two locations in Brookings, South Dakota.
All together, the six Silverstar locations in Sioux City are expected to employ somewhere around 150 people.
"We've been actually researching Sioux City for the past few years," Slama said.
Sioux City and South Sioux City together have at least a dozen existing car wash locations, many not far from where Silverstar is planning to build. Slama said Silverstar will differentiate itself with "high quality service with a high quality wash at a convenient price."
The company operates under the "express exterior" business model (there are several distinct business models for car washes), which emphasizes speed, automation and free vacuums.
Employees "prep" the vehicle by hand, scrubbing off bugs and washing the wheel wells, before the car is pulled through the wash by the chains and rollers.
Silverstar offers an "unlimited wash pass," which, for $14.95, allows customers all the car washes they have time for in a month. Vacuums and towels are free.
"Silverstar to Sioux City is going to be like how Apple introduced the iPhone to the world," Slama said. "It's just something that, they don't know quite what they're getting and they don't know quite what they need, but when they experience it, they can't live without it."
