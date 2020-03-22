PROGRESS: South Sioux City hotel now flying Marriott flag

Certain, elite guests -- those who stay at Marriott frequently -- get access to the new, exclusive M-Club, which offers breakfasts during the week, snacks throughout the day, lounge space and other amenities.

Gleeson's father, Robert, acquired the hotel in August 1972 after the original owners went bankrupt a few years after it opened.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"It was initially built in 1969, and we were the contractor on the project," Gleeson said. "It was initially developed by South Sioux City business people. They went into bankruptcy and they never paid us. So then my father bought it on the county courthouse steps."

he family leased the hotel, which also operated as a Best Western for a period, to third parties until 1985, when they re-took control of operations.

"Since 1985, I've personally expanded it, renovated it constantly," Gleeson said. "Just completed the latest renovations in the past month."

Three years ago, Gleeson's request to join the luxury Marriott hotel chain was approved; the Marina Inn subsequently became a Delta by Marriott hotel.

This move was, in part, in response to challenging market conditions for independently owned hotels.