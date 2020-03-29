PROGRESS: 'The golden age' of Okoboji hospitality lives on at the Inn Hotel

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa -- There's a lot Mercedes Steffes would like to tell you about The Inn Hotel.

But first, a disclaimer: The Inn Hotel is not the original Inn, the beloved Okoboji lakeside destination that opened in 1896 and was demolished last year.

"We've had some confusion if we're affiliated with The Inn -- we're not affiliated with The Inn," Steffes said last summer. "It was just an ode, an homage, to the original Inn."

The 38-room hotel at 15 Dam Road -- about a five-minute walk from the Arnolds Park amusement park -- opened May 24.

Even though it's not the same hotel, Steffes and her husband, Marc, have done a lot to make their independently owned Inn reminiscent of the old Inn -- including the pair of arches on the hotel's portico, evoking the turn-of-the-century look of the old Inn, which also had arches at its poolside entrance.

They've taken to calling the 1910s and '20s "the golden age" of Okoboji-area leisure and hospitality, thus the period theme of the hotel. The jaunty style is visible from the exterior -- the striped window awnings in particular point to an earlier time.