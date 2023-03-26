SIOUX CITY -- A green room is where entertainers chill before and after a performance.

The opened-in-November 2022 cocktail lounge, The Green Room, 1227 Fourth St., is where patrons can chill between shows that are being staged at The Marquee, which is next door at 1225 Fourth St.

"Actually, The Green Room is a pretty cool place anytime," owner Mitch Martin explained. "There are times when you want a place that is more intimate and The Marquee is too noisy. Then, The Green Room should do the trick."

Adding to to the bar's clubby vibe is a cool stereo set-up with Martin's own personally curated collection of vinyl records.

Yet it may be The Green Room's unique menu of handheld foods (including gourmet pizzas and hot dogs saluting destinations like Chicago, Houston and New York's Coney Island) that have folks coming back for more.

Though the drink menu may be ever quirkier than the food.

Martin is especially pleased with the Empress of Soul cocktail containing Empress Gin, lime juice, simple syrup, soda and something called a "buzz button."

According to Martin, a "buzz button" is the flower of an oleracea plant.

"Bite down on it and your mouth becomes numb," he said.

Another new Fourth Street bar doesn't have "buzz button" drinks, though it is named after someone who generated buzz for all of the wrong reasons.

Al Capone (AKA "Scarface") was a notorious gangster who would, reportedly, frequent Fourth Street establishments in Sioux City (AKA "Little Chicago") during the Prohibition era.

Fast-forward a century or so, Capone's is now the namesake of a 412 Jones St. bar.

Don't worry. You won't find "Public Enemy No. 1" anywhere on the premises. Instead, you'll find craft beers, creative cocktails and a rockin' dance floor.

"We named our bar 'Capone's' as a nod to past Fourth Street businesses," Yesinia Sanchez said of the club which opened in January 2023. "Our building, which dates back to at least the 1940s, was probably in the thick of things back then."

Times have changed on Historic Fourth Street as well as at Capone's, which is less than a block away from the Sioux City Convention Center.

Capone's is the brainchild of Yesinia, 24, and her sister Jessica Sanchez, 25.

Both want the bar to follow a "something for everyone" model.

"We'll have bottled beer, tap beer as well as craft beer from local breweries," Yesinia said. "I'm looking forward to making imaginative cocktails a person can't anywhere else."

For entertainment, expect everything from live music, DJs and karaoke.

"Most places are considered a sports bar, a music bar or a cocktail bar," Jessica said. "We don't want to limit ourselves that way."