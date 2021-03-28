PROGRESS: United adds service at Sioux Gateway

"United presently is offering a larger number of connecting flights from Chicago so we look at this as very positive as SkyWest has been a great partner to date."

In August, American Airlines announced it would stop flying to several smaller cities, including Sioux City, due to the catastrophic impact of COVID-19 on the airline industry. The airline backtracked a few days later, delaying its plan to suspend its unsubsidized flights to Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth.

By the end of August, American filed for subsidies for the Sioux City to Chicago flights, under the EAS program. That triggered a new round of federal bidding for the routes.

Under the EAS agreement, SkyWest will be required to offer at least 12 flights per week, for a subsidy of $2,045 per flight, or nearly $1.47 million for the first year. In the second year, the subsidy drops to $880,418, and in the third and final year, it's reduced to $533,437, according to documents posted on regulations.gov.

In its bid, American had asked for a subsidy of nearly $2.53 million in the first year.