PROGRESS: Updated Iowa Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame opens, Arnolds Park celebrates new Roof Garden

The new Roof Garden is a replica of the old Roof Garden where those groups played decades ago, and it's among the crowning achievements of the $19 million "Restore the Park Campaign" that began several years ago.

The old Roof Garden ballroom, which hosted dances and music beginning in 1923, was taken down during a stretch of tough times at Arnolds Park in 1987. It was replaced with a second Roof Garden, an open-air venue that shared a name but had little else in common with the first Roof Garden. It was demolished last May.

The third version of the Roof Garden brings it back home again, with an appearance similar to the old Roof Garden during its mid-20th century heyday, when everyone from the Yardbirds to the Byrds, and from Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs to Roy Orbison, played the ballroom.

Today's Roof Garden has a lofty ceiling -- the exterior has the two-floor appearance of the original, but it's a single-floor open-air facility. Roof Garden memorabilia is on display where the second floor would have been.

By this summer, Arnolds Park should also have a brand-new boardwalk.