PROGRESS: Bishop Heelan opens new $3.7M fieldhouse

SIOUX CITY -- "This was a long time in coming," Tom Betz said as he walked onto a shiny, new hardwood basketball court. "But you know what? Everything we went through was well worthwhile."
It was just days before the official ribbon cutting of Bishop Heelan Catholic High School's $3.7 million O'Gorman Fieldhouse, in Decemeber 2019. Betz, Heelan's vice president of advancement, was excited to show off the $3.7 million multipurpose venue.
O'Gorman Fieldhouse, which can be used for basketball, volleyball and wrestling matches, replaces Heelan's 70-year-old former gymnasium, affectionately known as "The Pit."
The third -- and final -- phase of the $32 million campaign in Heelan's new high school construction, the gym was originally supposed to open last spring.
"The school's fine arts section opened in 2014 while the academic portion opened in 2018," Betz explained. "Due to weather delays and some unanticipated costs, the gym took more time."
However, this may have worked to the school's advantage.
"The staggered schedule between each of the three phases allowed us to see what worked and what didn't," Betz said.
In the end, he is convinced that people will continue to be dazzled by the gym's modern design, video scoreboards ad better seating for fans.
"If we tried to fill every nook and cranny at The Pit, we could squeeze in 1,100 people, tops," Betz said. "The new facility can easily seat 1,600 people."
Another innovation is a top-loading gym, complete with a running track.
Betz said one of the drawbacks of The Pit was the claustrophobia of having fans on the floor along with the athletes. Having the running track on an upper level should eliminate that issue.
One thing that isn't changing is the length of the basketball court.
-
"The court at The Pit and the new court are both 94 feet long, which is collegiate-length and about 10 feet longer than a typical high school court," Betz said. "I don't know if that gives the Crusaders a natural advantage but it means opposing teams will be a bit more tired when play here."
This is something Betz should know about. After all, he was Heelan's boys basketball coach from 2002 to 2015.
"Over the past year or so, our players have experienced plenty of last time evers at The Pit," he said. "They've experienced the final game to ever be played at The Pit as well as the final practice to be held at The Pit."
"It will seem positively surreal to actually be in the new facilities after such a long wait," Betz said, "That will be true for both the players and the fans."
So, what's been the most persistent question Betz has been asked?
"Why the heck is Heelan naming their gymnasium O'Gorman of all things?" he noted with a chuckle.