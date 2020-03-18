PROGRESS: Bomgaars donates to Northeast Community College's ag facilities campaign

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Agriculture and youth are important to the Bomgaars family. Those priorities are why the Sioux City family is investing in the Nexus project at Northeast Community College.

Aaron Bomgaars, vice president/property management/store development at Bomgaars Supply Inc., announced last fall the company will contribute $50,000 to the project to build new ag facilities at the Northeast campus in Norfolk.

“Agriculture is the foundation of the economy of the Midwest states served by Bomgaars,” he said. “And the future of agriculture is the future of Bomgaars.”

Bomgaars, headquartered in Sioux City, is a family-owned retail chain of farm and ranch supply stores in Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Bomgaars stores are located in 10 communities in the 20-county area served by Northeast.

“Northeast is training students to be the next generation of farmers and ranchers," Aaron Bomgaars said. "Those students will become the future residents of the small rural communities where Bomgaars stores are located. These new ag facilities at Northeast will attract more students who will help local communities grow and thrive.”

