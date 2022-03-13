PROGRESS: Briar Cliff adds occupational therapy program

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University has added a doctorate in occupational therapy. The first students will enroll in the summer 2023.

The new program aims to provide interprofessional, occupation-centered and community-conscious education that is inclusive and student centered, according to a press release announcing the new addition Wednesday.

The university began preparing for the program in 2017, with the board of trustees approving development in 2018. Program startup costs were supported by donors.

Both the occupational therapy program and the physical therapy program will be located at Briar Cliff’s Mayfair site, where both programs will also provide service through the university’s pro bono clinic.

Briar Cliff President Rachelle Keck said there are nearly 13,000 health care workers employed in Siouxland with more than 3,700 indicating a potential to leave the field, according to the Iowa Workforce Development and the Iowa Nursing Association.

"When you combine these impending departures with current openings and upcoming retirements, the exodus could create an even greater workforce shortage of nearly 5,000 health care workers,” Keck said. “Briar Cliff University is here to respond to these needs."

Cortni Krusemark, the founding director of the new program, said the vision is to be recognized as a regional leader in occupational therapy education, providing a holistic, integrated clinical doctorate degree, and prepare graduates to confidently serve underserved individuals and communities.

“Our OTD program aims to keep our communities active and support residents across their lifespans, using participation in occupation to promote their health and well-being,” said Todd Knealing, vice president of academic and student affairs. “Our interdisciplinary approach and early clinical practice will further ensure the University is developing caring, exceptionally competent professionals in the field of occupational therapy.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.