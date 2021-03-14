PROGRESS: Briar Cliff adopts block schedule class format in response to COVID

SIOUX CITY -- As all organizations evolve and adjust to meet the demands of business during a year of uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, higher education as a whole has experienced unparalleled growth. Some reports share the industry has advanced 30 years in a mere 10 months. And Briar Cliff University’s president supports the theory.
"When Briar Cliff transitioned to remote learning in March of 2020, the nation was unsure of how long we would need to adjust our behaviors," Briar Cliff President Rachelle Karstens said. "Now, nearly a year later, I am in awe of the dedication of our Cliff community. Each day, they’re committed to doing what is best and what is needed. As such, we have been able to keep our campus safe."
Briar Cliff has reported COVID-19 cases internally with employees and students and has adjusted operations as needed throughout the pandemic. A campus-wide mask mandate, physical distancing, a daily health screening, and limited campus visitors has been a requirement on campus since March 2020.
At the outset of the 2021 academic year, the university also switched to a block schedule class format. The adjustment allowed classes to be smaller in size, limiting in-person contact. This change provided flexibility between online and in-person learning needs, enabling a hybrid delivery format.
Karstens shares that, on average over the past 27 weeks, positive COVID-19 cases on campus have numbered approximately two per week, split between students and employees. For the past 12 weeks, there have been no self-reported positive cases on campus.
"Our faculty, staff, and students have stepped up this year, in ways we could not have imagined," Karstens said. "The community at BCU is truly phenomenal, motivated by what is best for our students."
Further, Karstens shares the community has rallied behind the university through various initiatives. The university received donations of food, personal items, and professional clothing for students. Outdoor learning spaces were enhanced and expanded. Emergency scholarships were awarded to nearly 600 students, allowing them to continue their education despite financial struggles caused by the pandemic. Further, Briar Cliff’s Board of Trustees launched a $2 million Promise Scholarship, to help incoming students throughout their four years at The Cliff.
"Generosity lives at Briar Cliff University. In the midst of a global pandemic, our students were greatly impacted – and our faculty, staff, alumni, and benefactors linked arms with the university to extend Briar Cliff’s generous spirit in new ways to support our students," Karstens said. "Regardless of personal impact during this difficult year, we have had so many choose to support our students and this university."
Knowing many students and their families were facing uncertainties on a personal level, in 2020 Briar Cliff also announced a new commitment to students for tuition costs beginning the 2021-2022 academic year. Like most colleges and universities, Briar Cliff annually evaluates tuition, fees, and the rate of inflation, often resulting in a tuition increase. The college board of trustees approved new tuition measures, which will allow the university to implement low-to-no tuition increases as well as a new tuition commitment model.
Briar Cliff also continues to partner with benefactors to ensure the affordable pursuit of an education at the university. All first-time, full-time students at Briar Cliff receive scholarship aid.
"Briar Cliff University strives to improve the tuition pricing process for the benefit of our students while maintaining the financial integrity of the University. We understand 2020 has impacted many of our students, families, and communities. The challenges of this year have motivated us to reevaluate the tuition process," Karstens said. "We also remain grateful to our community partners, alumni, and many others for continuing to invest in the future of our students though generous scholarship contributions.”
Under this new tuition model, on-campus, full-time, undergraduate students will have a new, locked-in tuition rate. A slight increase, less than 2 percent, will occur for the 2021-2022 academic year. This rate will remain locked in for the students’ remaining time at Briar Cliff University, subject to satisfactory academic progress.
“Even during such uncertain times, I am inspired by the progress we have made. In September, we celebrated 90 years. While 2020 was an incredible teacher, more than anything, I am hopeful for our bright future during our next 90 years and beyond.”