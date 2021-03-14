PROGRESS: Briar Cliff adopts block schedule class format in response to COVID

"Our faculty, staff, and students have stepped up this year, in ways we could not have imagined," Karstens said. "The community at BCU is truly phenomenal, motivated by what is best for our students."

Further, Karstens shares the community has rallied behind the university through various initiatives. The university received donations of food, personal items, and professional clothing for students. Outdoor learning spaces were enhanced and expanded. Emergency scholarships were awarded to nearly 600 students, allowing them to continue their education despite financial struggles caused by the pandemic. Further, Briar Cliff’s Board of Trustees launched a $2 million Promise Scholarship, to help incoming students throughout their four years at The Cliff.

"Generosity lives at Briar Cliff University. In the midst of a global pandemic, our students were greatly impacted – and our faculty, staff, alumni, and benefactors linked arms with the university to extend Briar Cliff’s generous spirit in new ways to support our students," Karstens said. "Regardless of personal impact during this difficult year, we have had so many choose to support our students and this university."