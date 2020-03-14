PROGRESS: Briar Cliff highlights career paths designed to help others

SIOUX CITY -- Emphasizing its Catholic Franciscan traditions, Briar Cliff University is highlighting the intersection of service and mission through the introduction of a program called HelpCare.
"HelpCare is the backbone of what we do here at Briar Cliff,” college President Rachelle Karstens says. "As a liberal arts institution, we take great pride in not only the education and career development opportunities we provide our students, but we are also extremely passionate about helping further develop them as ethical world changers."
HelpCare is a Briar Cliff phrase used to describe the career paths designed to help care for others. Currently, over 40 percent of Briar Cliff students are studying in a HelpCare career field, which range from behavior analysis, nursing, and social work to radiology technology, exercise physiology and physical therapy.
An in-depth study from the World Economic Forum, supported by data from LinkedIn, reports over the next three years, 37 percent of projected career opportunities will be in the care economy. The Briar Cliff education model, coupled with the volunteer service expectations and Franciscan values, serves as an opportune advantage for students to get valuable, hands-on experience in a high-need field of study.
“At Briar Cliff, we are proud to be recognized as a leader in providing quality programs to those interested in professionally serving in a HelpCare field," Karstens says. "We have long been recognized for these programs, and we are strategically investing in growing and expanding these offerings. These are in-demand careers that will continue to be highly sought in the future. Briar Cliff is here to support our community and send our alumni out to support the communities they choose to make their own."
Not only do students have over 17 programs of study to choose from in the HelpCare field at Briar Cliff, they can also provide pro-bono services and receive experiential learning at the Clinic on the Cliff, which includes a physical therapy clinic, a behavior analysis clinic and foot care clinics.
"It is really rewarding. I had my first patient in the pro-bono clinic that I helped relieve their chronic back pain for the day. I felt I made a difference in someone’s life,” says Sloane Chapman, a Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) student. "It was really cool to get out of the classroom and see how we can make a difference."
Fellow classmate and DPT student Jordan Cumbo agrees the pro-bono clinic enhances learning.
"When helping people with chronic pain, you really get to see the improvement they make," Cumbo said. "It’s so rewarding. You learn a lot about all aspects that go into health, including nutrition. It is really educational for the students and the patients as well.”
In 2019, students at the Briar Cliff Physical Therapy Clinic provided care through 375 patient visits, a $27,860 savings. The clinic provides free, quality physical therapy care in Siouxland. It is a student-run pro-bono clinic to those who are uninsured, underinsured or whose benefits have run out. The clinic is organized and run by doctoral students of the physical therapy program at Briar Cliff. All patients come from healthcare provider referrals.
“The benefits are so immense for this program. We integrate providing care in ways we can’t incorporate in our teaching,” says Brian Wienk, assistant director of clinical education and associate professor of the DPT Program. "Students receive broad experience with different conditions and different ages of patients. The pro-bono clinic is unique to our region and it fills a void to those who might not be receiving the care they need."
Briar Cliff will be expanding its HelpCare educational and service opportunities in the near future. The Clinic on the Cliff will receive enhancements in services offered through the physical therapy clinic.
The Briar Cliff Behavior Analysis Clinic provided 11 students a combined total 1,004 hours of direct mental health service experience in the past year. The Clinic provides a variety of behavior analysis services to underserved populations, such as social skills, early language skills, job training, parent training, assessments, and treatments of problem behavior. Primary ages of clients range from 1.5 to 35 years and services are provided at no cost. Individuals will qualify for services regardless of diagnosis or medical insurance.
In addition, over the past three years, the Briar Cliff Nursing Department has administered care through foot clinics to individuals at the Sioux City Warming Shelter. Students provide a warm foot soak, trim nails, give a massage, and provide a warm pair of socks.
In all Clinics on the Cliff, University faculty supervise students who provide the direct services. While providing quality care, they’re also developing hands-on educational skills and knowledge, under appropriate guidance.
"It provides us an opportunity to practice what we have learned in class and then take that into a real-life scenario with patients we can see in the clinic, while also benefiting the community,” says Christian Sanders, DPT student. “Being completely student run also gives us a background aspect of running the clinic itself."
Not only do the pro-bono clinics address a need in the community, it helps students follow their professional dreams and prepare for life outside of the University.
Students grow their skillsets through practice and becoming comfortable with the soft skills of talking to the patient. The students also learn the business side of healthcare while running the clinic, from scheduling and front desk work to budgeting and providing clinical care.
"It is really unique because we get the hands-on experience with our patients. It has prepared me a lot; not only as a physical therapist but also with my interactions with patients, my peers and PTAs," adds DPT student Carly Ince.