PROGRESS: Briar Cliff highlights career paths designed to help others

SIOUX CITY -- Emphasizing its Catholic Franciscan traditions, Briar Cliff University is highlighting the intersection of service and mission through the introduction of a program called HelpCare.

"HelpCare is the backbone of what we do here at Briar Cliff,” college President Rachelle Karstens says. "As a liberal arts institution, we take great pride in not only the education and career development opportunities we provide our students, but we are also extremely passionate about helping further develop them as ethical world changers."

HelpCare is a Briar Cliff phrase used to describe the career paths designed to help care for others. Currently, over 40 percent of Briar Cliff students are studying in a HelpCare career field, which range from behavior analysis, nursing, and social work to radiology technology, exercise physiology and physical therapy.

An in-depth study from the World Economic Forum, supported by data from LinkedIn, reports over the next three years, 37 percent of projected career opportunities will be in the care economy. The Briar Cliff education model, coupled with the volunteer service expectations and Franciscan values, serves as an opportune advantage for students to get valuable, hands-on experience in a high-need field of study.