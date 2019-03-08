SIOUX CITY -- Student and faculty success is at the forefront of a new initiative at Briar Cliff University, which has been awarded $2.24 million in Title III Strengthening Institutions Program (SIP) funding from the U.S. Department of Education for the University’s Empowering Learning Initiative.
The five-year SIP grant will fuel Briar Cliff’s Empowering Learning Initiative, improving and strengthening the institution’s academic quality, institutional management, and fiscal stability. Specifically, BCU’s initiative focuses on four key areas: student success, leadership development, data management, and digital technology optimization.
“The terrain in higher education is ever-changing, and this initiative will support our efforts as one of the Midwest’s premier Catholic Franciscan universities for learning,” says Briar Cliff President Rachelle Karstens. “We are thrilled for this opportunity to continue our path toward transformative academic success for our students, faculty, and campus community.”
The U.S. Department of Education’s SIP funding selection process is highly competitive. Karstens commends the collaborative effort and vision of multi-disciplinary constituents across the BCU community, which were vital in securing funding for Briar Cliff.
“Our team was committed to one goal throughout the proposal process: to synergize Briar Cliff’s mission with continuing to improve outcomes for our students,” adds Karstens. “Briar Cliff has a rich history of preparing students for academic excellence and exceptional post-graduate success. The Empowering Learning Initiative will further enhance Briar Cliff’s history of elevating academic rigor, inviting a culture of inquiry, and fostering success here at BCU.”