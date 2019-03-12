SIOUX CITY -- Students who want to experience the global marketplace can start their journey close to home.
Last fall, Briar Cliff launched new majors in international business and entrepreneurship and small business management. One of the few schools regionally to offer these programs, Briar Cliff added international business and entrepreneurship and small business management based on their rapidly growing popularity. The programs are widely considered to be two of the most desirable business programs among college students nationwide.
“Student success matters at Briar Cliff,” says Mark Rossi, chair of Briar Cliff’s business department. “We are continually evaluating and reviewing our programs to ensure they meet the ever changing needs of the business world and prepare our students for future success.”
Geared toward students with a pension for traveling the world, the international business program is led by faculty with extensive experience in international business administration, accounting and law. The program offers students the opportunity to network and intern with organizations that conduct business worldwide.
Briar Cliff’s entrepreneurship and small business management program offers students a unique educational opportunity. While popular among students who want to start their own business venture, the program is also designed for students who want to work in other settings, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies. The program’s goal is to propel students’ innovation, entrepreneurship and strategic thinking.
The design of Briar Cliff’s business programs allows students to achieve a double major in only four years. In addition, transfer students can earn a business degree in four years by transferring their credits to Briar Cliff.
“Our programs give students the flexibility to tailor programs of study that match their desired outcomes. We want students to be able to pursue their passion for business and other areas of study they need to achieve their goals,” Rossi says.
International business and entrepreneurship and small business management are only two of Briar Cliff’s business programs. The university also offers degrees in business administration, accounting, marketing and sports management.
“While every student’s goals are unique, our goal for every student is the same,” Rossi says. “Whether our students picture themselves in a small business setting, at a global corporation or as a future business owner, we want to provide students with an educational experience that is unmatched anywhere else. Our BCU business majors excel globally because of the experiences we provide right here on The Cliff.”