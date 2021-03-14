PROGRESS: Briar Cliff to install turf infield at Bishop Mueller Field

SIOUX CITY — Rainouts will presumably be a thing of the past for the Briar Cliff University baseball team.

Inclement spring weather along with drainage issues can be tough for any college baseball team in the upper Midwest to deal with. Briar Cliff will no longer have to worry about those problems as much starting this spring, thanks to the school's new all-season infield turf at Bishop Mueller field.

"It's huge, not just cosmetically and everything else but also a big functional upgrade for us," Athletic Director Nic Scandrett said. "We've just been displaced too much on this field with the lack of drainage and all of that stuff. Being a Northern collegiate baseball program and playing in the spring, you have to have it in this day and age.

"Our student-athletes deserve the most, that's what is the most important."

Corby McGlauflin has only been the baseball coach at Briar Cliff for a little over a year now and he wasn't able to get in a full season because the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 campaign.

When the team starts its spring season in mid-March, they will get to play home games on the new infield.