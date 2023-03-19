SIOUX CITY -- Alverno Hall, which is Briar Cliff University's largest residence hall, is hard to miss.
Connected to both Toller Hall and the Stark Student Center, Alverno is located smack dab in the middle of the 3303 Rebecca St. campus.
Another thing that sets Alverno Hall apart? Well, there is a large mural of its namesake -- Mount Alverno -- in the lobby.
Mount Alverno, aka La Verna, is where St. Francis was believed to receive the stigmata. La Verna has become an important pilgrimage site for Franciscans and Briar Cliff University (BCU) has always been a private Franciscan learning institution.
While the iconic Mount Alverno mural will remain untouched, Alverno Hall is getting a $4.5 million renovation, beginning in May 2023.
According to Ann Oatman, BCU's interim vice president of finance, all common spaces, eight community bathrooms and more than 100 dorm rooms will be remodeled, with an expected completion date slated for December 2023.
BCU has partnered with Klinger Construction and Omaha-based Project Advocates for the renovation of Alverno, which houses up to 226 students per year.
"Improvements to our residence halls have been a common request by our students," Oatman explained. "Students have been important collaborators, discussing their needs for the renovation."
For instance, built-ins -- a common feature at Alverno -- will become a thing of the past on the remodel.
Oatman said current and future Chargers have a preference for furniture that they can move in order to personalize the space.
Improving the quality of life for students is important for Oatman, who joined BCU as its controller in 2021 before becoming interim vice president of finance in July 2022.
That follows the philosophy of Patrick Jacobson-Schulte, who was vice president of finance before becoming interim president and then being named the university's president last week.
"We've done a good job at improving the educational side of student life," he said. "Now, we're working on the personal side of student life."
Which was why getting student input in the remodel plans for Alverno for so important.
"Students will know their opinions matter," Jacobson-Schulte said. "It will enhance their leadership skills."
Also, understanding budgeting and planning -- an integral part in any renovations -- will follow students long after they leave Briar Cliff,
During the fall 2023 semester, students will be housed in Toller Hall, Noonan Hall and the Baxter DiGiovanni Center.
"We look forward to witnessing the new memories yet to be made in Alverno Hall, beginning in the spring semester of 2024," Oatman said.