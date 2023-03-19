Sound smart: BCU's Alverno Hall renovations

Built in 1965, Alverno Hall is the largest residential hall on the Briar Cliff University campus, housing up to 226 students in more than 100 rooms, per year.

Each room houses a maximum of two students. Each floor of Alverno is divided into two wings, with the center of every floor having a lounge, kitchen and laundry room.

In 2014, residents came back to new paint and carpeting. Four years later, all of Alverno's lounges were remodeled and refurbished.

Alverno's 2023 renovation is expected to new flooring, paint, windows and furniture.