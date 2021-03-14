PROGRESS: Buena Vista launches 'The Foundry' for startups

There will be a space for lockers so those traveling or using the space may safely store items overnight. The first floor will also feature a pit-group area surrounding a fireplace, allowing visitors a cozy work or social space within which they may enjoy a cup of coffee from downtown Storm Lake.

The building itself is leased by BVU from Storm Lakers Dave and Barb Dvergsten. Dave Dvergsten, chairman & CEO of Security Trust & Savings Bank in Storm Lake, is a longtime member of the BVU Board of Trustees.

“We are grateful to the Dvergsten family for making this wonderful downtown location available for BVU to lease with funding generously provided by Don and Charlene Lamberti, who share in the University’s vision to strengthen rural communities through entrepreneurship, innovation, business succession, and more,” Sterling says.

The site, which stands less than one mile from BVU’s campus, allows easy access for students, staff, and faculty, while enhancing the consumer experience downtown. The physical structure stands as a testament to the vision BVU has for growing communities through partnerships that work to encourage the dreams at the heart of every entrepreneur.