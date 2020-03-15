PROGRESS: Despite weather-related delays, Le Mars new football field was ready for action

The drainage system for the field was one of the first things to go in.

The biggest project -- as well as one of the last to be completed -- was installing the turf.

The turf was a main concern for Schindler, himself, a former college football player.

"I could always tell which fields had the turf right or not, from having bumps on the field or having a hard playing surface," he said.

"You can tell the good ones from the bad ones," Schindler continued. "Playing on poor turf surface is not fun."

As it turned out, the turf -- and the stadium -- has been to everybody's liking.

"Thanks to a great donation (from Wells Blue Bunny) and the entire community, it's a great reflection of the community," Tardive said. "You look at this stadium that they created, it's a nice complex."

"It's a great situation for everyone to have a chance to be on it from youth football tot eh band program," he added.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.