PROGRESS: Dordt offers bachelor's degrees in three years

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Is it possible to complete a bachelor’s degree in three years? For eight programs of study at Dordt, the answer is yes, says director of online education Joe Bakker.

“Degree in Three is a series of course plans that show a pathway for students to finish a bachelor’s degree in three years,” Bakker says. “This includes information on what courses should be taken when and what speed in order for students to achieve their education goals.”

In recent years, more students have reached out to Bakker about the possibility of graduating in three years. Given student interest, Bakker put together a series of course sequences for business, communication, criminal justice, digital media production, English, health and human performance, history, and social work. These sequences make it easier for students to understand what’s possible when considering graduating within three years.

Graduating in three years isn’t for everyone; students who want to participate in Degree in Three must be driven and dedicated.

“Saying that you want to finish college early and actually finishing college early are two different things,” says Bakker. “Participating in Degree in Three takes sacrifice. It means students work on coursework during the summer months, and it likely means students complete extra coursework in high school. It’s not that students are doing less work overall; they are simply doing more work faster and finishing college earlier.”

These students should also have a plan. If students are confident in their major choice, it can be a great option, especially for those considering going to graduate school and beyond.

“Students who plan to go on for four to seven years of additional schooling after a bachelor’s degree might find that a Degree in Three will help them achieve their career goals faster,” adds Bakker.

Degree in Three also helps students make college more affordable, too. By reducing the number of semesters they attend college, they will likely see financial savings.

