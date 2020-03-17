PROGRESS: Dordt University opens new nursing education center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt University welcomed nursing students to the new Carl and Gloria Zylstra Nursing Education Center last fall.

The space includes a large classroom, skills lab, two simulation labs with control and debrief rooms, and faculty office spaces. The space will offer students the ability to have a hands-on learning experience in a safe environment.

“The simulation lab allows all nursing students to have the opportunity to care for specific patients as they prepare to handle the challenges of today’s health care system upon graduation,” says Melanie Wynja, instructor of nursing and simulation director.

The simulation rooms include two high-fidelity manikins that can breathe and blink. The instructors control and talk through the manikin behind one-way glass in the control room. Both manikins can emulate a variety of health situations that occur in real life, including a manikin that can give birth. This will give students various health challenges to learn from, alongside the experiences they gain in their clinical settings.