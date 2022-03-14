PROGRESS: Graduate programs continue to expand at Northwestern College

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern College will launch master’s degree programs in clinical mental health counseling and school counseling in May. Both feature 100% online coursework and extensive hands-on learning.

The clinical mental health counseling program is designed to be completed in two years by taking two eight-week courses at a time. The school counseling program is set up to be completed by working professionals in three years.

The programs are directed by Dr. Gregory Elliott, who served as the 2020–21 president of the Colorado Counseling Association and has extensive clinical practice experience. He joined Northwestern’s administration after teaching in the graduate counseling program at Colorado Christian University, where he received the Outstanding Faculty Award for the School of Behavioral and Social Sciences in May. He previously directed the counseling center at Adams State University.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to develop graduate counseling programs at Northwestern, which has established itself as one of the best Christian colleges in the nation,” says Elliott. “I look forward to producing outstanding counselors who love Jesus Christ and seek to be part of God’s restorative mission to hurting people.”

Elliott says there’s a desperate need for more counselors. For example, the American School Counseling Association recommends a 250:1 ratio of students to counselors, and Iowa is at 350:1, while the national ratio is 450:1. Elliott’s clinical specialization and research interests have been focused on working with suicidal clients and in training mental health clinicians to do the same. He notes that suicide rates have been increasing for 15 years. “God is calling people into the counseling profession to help bring hope into people’s lives,” he says.

Northwestern’s counseling programs are aligned with the standards and competencies of the Council for the Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP), from which the college will apply for accreditation after the first cohorts graduate. The school counseling program is approved by the Iowa Department of Education and the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners.

The counseling programs will be the latest graduate offerings from Northwestern. A total of 483 students are enrolled this spring in graduate programs, which includes an online master’s degree program in education with eight tracks as well as an on-campus master’s degree in physician assistant studies program that will graduate its first cohort in August. The graduate numbers and a 92.2% retention rate for freshmen have contributed to a record overall spring enrollment of 1,525.

