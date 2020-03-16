PROGRESS: Hunt School project moves towards 2022 opening

SIOUX CITY -- As details proceed toward building a new Hunt Elementary School, Sioux City school district officials have in mind a distinctive look containing both modern and classic elements that students and community members will find appealing.

Brian Fahrendholz, the district's director of operations and maintenance, said construction activities will ramp up in March, with the goal to complete the school in time for the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.

The previous school was demolished in June 2019, and a new school is being built in the same vicinity.

Hunt School, named for Dr. Andrew Hunt, a physician and dentist who was also the first president of the Sioux City School Board, opened in the midtown area in 1906. It closed in May after 113 years of housing Sioux City students, and was razed in June.

"I love Hunt, so this is kind of difficult," said Josh Steinhoff, who was watching the action with two daughters, age 3 and 6, going on west across Jackson Street from them.