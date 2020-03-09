PROGRESS: $1.8M gift largest in Wayne State College history

"This commitment in support of athletic scholarship and facilities is extremely exciting," said Mike Powicki, director of Wayne State College athletics. "These scholarship dollars will most definitely help better position our athletic programs within the Northern Sun Conference and NCAA Division II and give our coaches the additional resources needed to be even more competitive. The indoor athletic complex is something we as an institution desperately need for our athletic department, our students and community partnerships. The Gardner Foundation and family have been vital to the advancement of Wayne State College and success of Wildcat Athletics. We are truly grateful for all they do for us."