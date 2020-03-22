PROGRESS: Morningside College adds 1st doctoral program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Both tracks in Morningside’s DNP program offer unique opportunities for nurses looking to grow in their practice and advance their career. Direct Patient Care is for nurses who want to be Family Primary Care Nurse Practitioners, Adult Gerontology Nurse Practitioners, or those who are already Advanced Practice Registered Nurses. This means that they would provide care for acute and chronic conditions, health promotion, and coordination of patient care. The Transformative Leadership track is designed for nurses interested in pursuing or already working in leadership or teaching positions. In these roles, nurses can help drive healthcare change through action and collaboration with leaders in their field concerning policy, public health, patient safety, and more. Both tracks provide the opportunity for nurses to make an impact in their field and influence positive change for the healthcare industry.

"Like our other nursing programs, our DNP program will set high standards of excellence in nursing education that will benefit our community and the healthcare industry as a whole,” said Barber in the announcement for the program. "Adding the DNP will also encourage more of our students to consider an advanced nursing degree because they will have the ability to seamlessly continue their education right here at Morningside."