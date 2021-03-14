PROGRESS: Morningside expands STEM-based learning, thanks to two grants totaling $1.3M

Two new learning opportunities will be available to incoming Morningside University students beginning fall 2021 thanks to two National Science Foundation grants totaling $1.3 million.
The STEM Community Scholars program is an active learning program for students majoring in biology, chemistry, computer science, or mathematics. By submitting a simple application and short essay, students may be eligible to receive a grant of up to $7,500 per year for up to four years total. While enrolled at Morningside, the students will have the opportunity to take part in research projects designed to meet local needs.
“The S-STEM grant we received from the NSF will allow our students to connect research projects to specific issues in our community. Examples might be monitoring water quality in local rivers, comparing heavy metal concentrations in wetland soil from northern Iowa, or evaluating parasite transmissions in local dog parks,” said Dr. Anni Moore, a microbiologist and associate professor at Morningside who is also serving as the principal investigator for the STEM Community Scholars program. “We also expect the program will allow us to establish internships with local industry partners so that students can get additional job and research experience.”
While the opportunity to conduct scientific research to grow students’ skills and knowledge is important, what makes this program unique is the opportunity to make a difference in the community and the world through science, even as a student.
“The emphasis on civic engagement and service activities is a valuable part of preparing students for careers in STEM fields because it not only allows our students to build their science knowledge but also to utilize what they are learning to make a difference in their community as active, engaged scientists,” said Dr. Valerie Hennings, director of the Morningside Col. Bud Day Center for Civic Engagement, an associate professor of political science, and a co-principal investigator on the project.
Morningside expects to award 12 grants of up to $7,500 for fall. There are still openings and interested students are encouraged to visit Morningside’s website for more information.
The other NSF grant Morningside received will launch the Science from Siouxland project. This project also has a STEM focus, providing a pathway for students majoring in biology or chemistry to complete science-focused general education requirements while also taking part in real-world projects that benefit the local community.
“The intent of Science from Siouxland is to give students the opportunity early-on in their college career to truly learn what it is to be a scientist. The real connection to the local area and its residents will allow students to see the impact of their efforts,” said Dr. Brian McFarland, an associate professor of chemistry at Morningside and the principal investigator for the program.
Students who plan to major in biology or chemistry and are starting at Morningside this fall will be invited to take part in the program automatically, but Morningside Admissions counselors can connect students interested in learning more to the team of faculty leading Science from Siouxland. Meanwhile, the team behind the program will be measuring and evaluating the program along the way to examine how the pathway program and active learning experiences impact student learning.
“This pathway option will allow us to research the impact that an experience like this will have on student agency,” said Dr. Kim Christopherson, an associate professor of education and co-principal investigator for the program. “When students have more ‘voice and choice’ in their educational experiences, we expect them to gain more in their learning. The evaluation of this program will allow us to examine if we can cultivate student agency through these project-based experiences, then evaluate the impact on student learning.”
While both STEM Community Scholars and Science from Siouxland will offer important insights into teaching and learning, officials at Morningside agree that the greatest benefit of the grants goes to Morningside students.
“We are thrilled to have been awarded these grants for the opportunities it provides our faculty, but the most exciting part is the dollars and opportunities these projects are providing for Morningside students,” said Dr. Alden Stout, associate vice president for academic affairs and Morningside’s grant coordinator. “These grants are an affirmation that experience truly does matter here at Morningside.”