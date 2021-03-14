PROGRESS: Morningside expands STEM-based learning, thanks to two grants totaling $1.3M

Students who plan to major in biology or chemistry and are starting at Morningside this fall will be invited to take part in the program automatically, but Morningside Admissions counselors can connect students interested in learning more to the team of faculty leading Science from Siouxland. Meanwhile, the team behind the program will be measuring and evaluating the program along the way to examine how the pathway program and active learning experiences impact student learning.

“This pathway option will allow us to research the impact that an experience like this will have on student agency,” said Dr. Kim Christopherson, an associate professor of education and co-principal investigator for the program. “When students have more ‘voice and choice’ in their educational experiences, we expect them to gain more in their learning. The evaluation of this program will allow us to examine if we can cultivate student agency through these project-based experiences, then evaluate the impact on student learning.”

While both STEM Community Scholars and Science from Siouxland will offer important insights into teaching and learning, officials at Morningside agree that the greatest benefit of the grants goes to Morningside students.

“We are thrilled to have been awarded these grants for the opportunities it provides our faculty, but the most exciting part is the dollars and opportunities these projects are providing for Morningside students,” said Dr. Alden Stout, associate vice president for academic affairs and Morningside’s grant coordinator. “These grants are an affirmation that experience truly does matter here at Morningside.”

