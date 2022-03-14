PROGRESS: New and renovated facilities welcome visitors to Northwestern College

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- New facilities representing an investment of more than $5.3 million greeted the Northwestern College community and visitors last fall.

At the north entrance to the campus, the new Vogel Welcome Center provides an immediate sense of Northwestern’s brand and heart for hospitality. The college’s Raiders Stand Out promise is displayed on the wall behind the reception desk, and a reflective glass wall in eye-catching red serves as a backdrop to the building’s reception area.

While waiting for their student tour guide, visitors can rest in an expansive lounge with comfortable seating and a fireplace. Guests can also pass the time by putting together a Northwestern-themed puzzle or viewing campus photos and marketing messages on a video screen.

“Our top priority is to ensure the most standout visitor experience possible,” says Jackie Davis, dean of admissions. “First impressions are important, and as the front door to campus, the Vogel Welcome Center provides guests with easy access and enhanced hospitality.”

The Vogel Welcome Center was named in honor of Frank Vogel and his late wife, Lois. Vogel, a 1947 Northwestern graduate, served as president of Diamond Vogel for nearly 50 years and was a 28-year member of the college’s Board of Trustees. The generosity of the Vogels’ $1 million lead gift allowed the college to break ground on the $3.1 million project in October 2020.

“Not even a global pandemic could keep our alumni and friends from reaching the goal, giving generously and helping us break ground less than a year from the welcome center’s dedication,” says President Greg Christy.

The 9,300-square-foot facility houses the admissions, financial aid, and marketing and communications offices, as well as four conference rooms, communal work areas, and a photo/video recording studio. The Northwestern alumni office also utilizes the space.

BULTMAN CENTER RENOVATED

At the south entrance to campus, the Bultman Center for Intercollegiate Athletics received a $2.25 million makeover. The facility, built in 1995, features a new gymnasium floor, bleachers, lighting and scorers’ table. The athletic department’s new branding is highlighted throughout the gym as well as in the lobby and front entrance. A new roof and air-conditioning were also installed.

The court was renamed the John and Ann Den Hartog Court in recognition of the couple whose lead gift launched the project.

“We are excited to welcome the Red Raider community to the newly remodeled Bultman Center,” says Dr. Micah Parker, vice president of athletics. “We’ve heard so many positive comments. The remodel welcomes recruits and fans to help us honor Christ through excellence in athletics.”

Fundraising is underway for a second phase of renovations that will include the addition and renovations of locker rooms and remodeling of coaches’ offices and the athletic training area.

