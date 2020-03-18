PROGRESS: New Bryant School with modern flourishes opens in Sioux City

The building has three levels, although from some outside vantages, only two can be seen, with the lower level below ground. Preschool, kindergarten and first grade are on the lower floor, second grade is on the main floor with commons and many specialty areas and the upper floor holds third through fifth grades.

Right inside the west entrance, which has a modern security system, is the office with administrative wing. That's where the Bryant School sign in sandstone, cut and kept from the 1890 building, is located.

A leaf theme is present on lots of lofted hangings near ceilings, often in green. That's quickly seen as people enter the expansive commons from the main west doors.

As a feeder to North High School, Bryant also has a lot of the blue colors integrated into the design, including the bricking.

The main-floor commons is adjoined by a gymnasium, a computer lab and media center. The gym has a full-size basketball court and two side courts, plus a full stage and band room on its west side, with retractable wall that is sound-deadening so students can do both at the same time.

"There is a lot of 'oh wow!' For me, it is the media center," Kollars said.