PROGRESS: New Northeast-Wayne State agreement aims to strengthen area industrial technology workforce (copy)

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A new agreement between Northeast Community College and Wayne State College holds the promise of strengthening the region’s industrial technology workforce, according to college officials.

The presidents of the two colleges on Tuesday signed a memorandum of agreement that creates an Associate of Applied Science (AAS)/Bachelor of Science (BS) Technology program. It allows graduates who complete their associate degrees at Northeast to transfer all of their completed academic credits to Wayne State to study industrial technology and earn a bachelor's degree.

“Northeast Community College is looking for opportunities to give our students options beyond the AAS degree and this agreement does that,” Northeast President Leah Barrett said.

In addition, with fewer industrial technology faculty in high schools, Barrett said the new agreement may also help fill that pipeline.

"Combining AAS and bachelor degrees creates a pathway for our students to continue their education, which will lead to more opportunities that may include higher paying supervisory or management positions," she said.

Wayne State President Marysz Rames said the unique agreement allows Wayne State to accept up to 80 credit hours, rather than the usual 60, which "lets us meet students where they are in their community college experience."

"Our colleges’ proximity to one another also opens the doors for students to simultaneously enroll in both schools to create a seamless academic pathway without the hard stop and start typical of some transfer programs," Rames said.

Students enrolled in a number of concentrations qualify for the new program, including agriculture, business services, computer, construction, drafting, industrial management, industrial trades, management services, manufacturing and safety-related occupations. Transfer students from Northeast will have the opportunity to apply for transfer student scholarships through Wayne State.

College officials pointed out that graduates who earn bachelor's degrees in technical fields have the prospect of earning higher salaries -- over $600,000 more than individuals with a two-year degree over the course of a 40-year working career, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Such degrees can also lead to better job opportunities as an increasing number of careers are requiring or preferring applicants with a bachelor’s degree, in addition to faster advancement opportunities in management and supervisory roles, they said.

Northeast and Wayne State College have had a longstanding working and transfer relationship to serve students, going back to 1986. Over the years, various institutional and programmatic agreements have been signed to create a seamless transfer of pathways for students between the two colleges. In addition, both institutions offer classes in the College Center in South Sioux City.

