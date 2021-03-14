PROGRESS: New Sioux City elementary school set to open in fall 2022

The old sign is being incorporated in the design, providing a "nostalgia" flavor to the new building, said Matt Basye of FEH Design, the Sioux City architect for the project.

Last summer, Bayse told the school board a series of inspirational words, selected by teachers, will be placed on a wall display in a prominent place in Hunt.

Because Hunt had been designated as one of the district's specialty schools, known as A-plus for arts and music, there will be some unique" elements, which will include special lighting for small plays and to display art projects.

Though much of the structure will be a single floor, the design includes a second floor with classrooms, Bayse said. There will be three outdoor playgrounds, with each geared to a specific grade level, the same as other recent elementary schools built in the district.

As with other new schools, the new Hunt will have one main entrance, with a security system during school hours to keep pupils safe. Visitors will be directed solely to the principal's office area.

"It is so exciting. I think it looks great," school board president Perla Alarcon Flory said at the June meeting to review the architect's plans.