PROGRESS: New Sioux City elementary school set to open in fall 2022

SIOUX CITY -- Exterior walls recently emerged for the new Hunt Elementary School, which when completed will feature a modern design with flourishes of nostalgia.
The midtown neighborhood school, under construction just north of 19th Street between Jackson and Nebraska streets, is anticipated to open in the fall of 2022.
The L-shaped building will be about three times larger than the previous Hunt, which once stood nearby the construction site. The old school, built in 1906, was demolished in June 2019.
Since then, the school's students have attended classes in the former Crescent Park Elementary School at 114 W. 27th St.
Named for Dr. Andrew Hunt, a physician and dentist who was also the first president of the Sioux City School Board, the previous school was easily the district's oldest. The oldest remaining is now Sunnyside Elementary, which dates to 1957.
The new Hunt features one of the most urban designs in the district, said Tim Paul, the district's director of operations and maintenance. But, in a nod to its namesake's rich history, it also will incorporate some unique building materials from the old school. Prior to the demolition, officials salvaged some terra cotta, including exterior rosettes, or rose-shaped decorative pieces, as well oas the large "Hunt" carved into the sandstone wall on the building's south side.
The old sign is being incorporated in the design, providing a "nostalgia" flavor to the new building, said Matt Basye of FEH Design, the Sioux City architect for the project.
Last summer, Bayse told the school board a series of inspirational words, selected by teachers, will be placed on a wall display in a prominent place in Hunt.
Because Hunt had been designated as one of the district's specialty schools, known as A-plus for arts and music, there will be some unique" elements, which will include special lighting for small plays and to display art projects.
Though much of the structure will be a single floor, the design includes a second floor with classrooms, Bayse said. There will be three outdoor playgrounds, with each geared to a specific grade level, the same as other recent elementary schools built in the district.
As with other new schools, the new Hunt will have one main entrance, with a security system during school hours to keep pupils safe. Visitors will be directed solely to the principal's office area.
"It is so exciting. I think it looks great," school board president Perla Alarcon Flory said at the June meeting to review the architect's plans.
Hunt’s anticipated enrollment in grades pre-K-5 when the school opens is 400, with the school gradually anticipated to grow to 450 over time.
The total cost of the project is estimated at $22 million, district spokeswoman Mandie Mayo said. The school is being built in four segments, or bid packages. The fourth and final package, which includes the main building, parking lot, playgrounds and fixtures, will run about $14 million, she said.
The project is being financed by the district's share of a 1-percent sales tax the state designates for new and expanded schools and other physical improvements.