PROGRESS: Northwestern adds master’s degrees in physician assistant studies, athletic training

Northwestern’s PA program will enroll up to 32 students each year. All of the slots in the first cohort are filled, and Hanson says she’s excited about the quality of those students.

"Many expressed a specific interest in rural health and were attracted to Northwestern because of our rural setting and the emphasis our program will place on issues surround rural health," she says.

Applications for the 2021 cohort will open April 30.

The physician assistant studies and athletic training master’s degree programs will both benefit from a recent $120,000 grant from the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust for laboratory equipment. The funds will be used to purchase two virtual cadaver tables, as well as supplies for the human cadaver lab.

"There is growing evidence that using virtual cadavers in addition to traditional human cadavers results in improved student outcomes,” Hanson says.

The six-foot virtual cadaver tables will provide students with a life-sized interactive display that can toggle between detailed anatomical drawings, captioned illustrations, and actual radiologic images (CT and MRI). Students will be able to conduct repeat virtual dissections and simulations before performing traditional dissections in the gross anatomy lab.