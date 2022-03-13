PROGRESS: Sioux Center builds new high school

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Sioux Center's new high school is unlike most in the area.

An open floor plan, massive windows, career specialty areas and a multi-use gym are just a few of the differences.

The school officially opened on Aug. 24 for the first day of 2021-2022 school year. The $42.5 million project had been five years in the making.

The district had outgrown the old high school, with around 41 students being added to the district each year. After passing a $24.9 million bond with 77 percent approval, the construction began.

"Learning on display" was the main concept for the building. Most classrooms have all glass walls in the hallways, allowing students to see in and out of the classroom. High School Associate Principal Mark Hulshof said people were concerned it would distract students, but he has seen students more engaged because it is on display.

The designs were inspired by schools in the Kansas City metro area that district officials toured. Superintendent Gary McEldowney said they took what they saw and fit it to the Sioux Center district’s needs and price range.

The high school was built with growth in mind. There are currently around 460 students in the high school, but the building has the capacity for 800 and was built to be expanded if necessary at a future time. A performing arts center will be added to the east and classroom spaces can be added to the west side of the structure.

The career and technical classes are in the center of the building, allowing students to see - and possibly become interested in - different specialty courses such as construction, welding, robotics and fashion.

A unique change is that some teachers don't have a permanent classroom assignment. With a variety of different classroom styles - some small, some large and some without walls - the classes can be held wherever it best fits. Math, English and social sciences teachers are in two or three different classrooms throughout the day.

McEldowney said it was a big change, but he felt it was a change the staff would handle wonderfully.

Teachers have a separate office space called the professional learning center where they can collaborate.

The amount of windows is also a refreshing change. McEldowney said they were committed to having more windows for mental health reasons.

There are no academic lockers throughout the building, because McEldowney said students don’t use them. If a student does want a locker, there are enough in the locker rooms for each student in the building.

Seniors Ellee Vogel and Isaac Roskan both said the new building is amazing and different. The space is something the pair said is a massive improvement from the old high school.

Vogel said she likes how open the building is. Roskan said the weight room and wrestling room are his favorite areas.

