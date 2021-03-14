PROGRESS: University of South Dakota law school renamed for Knudson

VERMILLION, S.D. -- T. Denny Sanford and David Knudson have spent decades working together, and through that time, they have built a friendship that has made lasting impressions throughout South Dakota.

To celebrate and honor that friendship, Sanford endowed $12.5 million to the state’s only law school and institution that is near to Knudson’s heart – the University of South Dakota School of Law.

As a result, the law school adopted the name of University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law to commemorate the legacy of Knudson, a skilled lawyer who has led many of the most important developments in South Dakota and a public servant who has dedicated his life to serving the state.

“Mr. Sanford made an investment in something that matters to him – South Dakota and the people who lead it – and he did it based on someone who matters, Dave Knudson,” said Neil Fulton, dean of the USD law school.