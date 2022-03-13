PROGRESS: VIBE Academy having successful first year

SIOUX CITY— Sioux City’s new vibe academy had a successful first semester, with more than 500 students enrolled.

The Virtual Institute for Brighter Education, or VIBE Academy, is not software or an outsourced program, it's Sioux City teachers instructing in a “synchronous learning environment,” Superintendent Paul Gausman said.

Kindergarten through high school students can enroll in the program, regardless of where they live in Iowa. Of the roughly 520 students in the first year, with the largest increases in high school and middle school, Principal Dave Vickery said.

Vickery said there are kids finding success in the virtual learning model where they didn't in traditional learning environments.

The virtual school isn't intended solely for parents and students worried about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are 100 different reasons why a student may choose this model,” Vickery said. Some of the students may have social anxiety or behavioral issues, some may be pregnant or dealing with different home circumstances, and still others may have health problems or be bedridden, Vickery said. Every family has a unique situation, he said.

“I’ve always looked at it beyond COVID,” he said. “What is the purpose of this school beyond a pandemic and that’s what we’re kind of focusing on.”

for a student to enroll in the VIBE Academy, Vickery has a in-person conversation with the students and parents to ensure virtual learning is a good option for them.

Since starting in August intervention enrichment has been added to the middle school, afterschool homework help and tutoring and special education has been increased.

"We're trying to meet the needs of all the students," Vickery said.

Sioux City students can choose to move to the virtual academy at any time throughout the year.

Vickery said there are students enrolling who didn't live in the school district, such as nearby Le Mars and even one from Ames. Students from outside the district have until March 1 each year to open enroll for the next year.

There are 28 teachers and full-time counselors. Students can experience all classes including, art, music and physical education.

Some of the teachers taught virtually last year and chose to continue. Others are brand new to teaching, Vickery said.

He said the teachers have been adjusting to the new teaching environment and are continuing to improve the experience for students.

Vickery said one of the focuses is teaching the students to set themselves up for success.

getting up in the morning, eating breakfast, getting dressed and finding a particular place to learn helps the students focus more on class than being at home.

Rachelle Barnum has been teaching since 1997 in the Sioux City district. With COVID-19 prompting the district to offer students a choice of learning environments last year, Barnum taught virtually last year and enjoyed it.

"It was just really neat to revitalize a career and have a different experience and challenge myself," she said.

Barnum, a high school social studies teacher, said teaching virtually gives her an opportunity to find new ways to teach things she's done in the past.

The state's Department of Education approved the academy in February, giving the staff a lot of work to do between then and the start of school.

Vickery said it was a team effort, and every staff member worked together to design the program.

“It’s been a challenge but I’ve got a great staff, a great technology department, really a great everything,” he said. “We’ve persevered through it all.”

On Aug. 10, the school signed a lease with the Ho-Chunk Centre to operate the academy on the fourth floor of the downtown office building.

It was important to the district to have all of the virtual academy administrators and teachers in one location. Vickery said it allows the teachers to build the program and solve problems together.

The staff worked quickly to set up the space in a way that will be workable for the beginning of the year, Vickery said.

The fourth floor space is a large square, with a kitchen, elevators and bathrooms in the middle and outer walls of all windows. The teachers' desks line the outer walls all around the floor, facing outside with a unique view of downtown Sioux City and the Missouri River.

Since opening in August, the teachers have customized their work areas and new desk and equipment has been installed.

