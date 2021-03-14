PROGRESS: Wayne State joins with UNL for ag program

“The idea is maximum flexibility for the students,” said Mike Boehm, Harlan Vice Chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at Nebraska. “This is really all about student choice. Some students would prefer to stay in northeast Nebraska here at Wayne State. Others may choose to move from Wayne to UNL. I think the key thing here is that the students in this dual-degree program get to experience both campuses, both cultures and that really is an enriching opportunity where they get to learn about even more perspectives than if they were at one institution.

“This a brain-gain for Nebraska. It’s keeping Nebraskans in Nebraska by making a sought-after program accessible. This gives students a chance to stay here, geographically tethered to their community, contributing to their community and the economy and really pursue two great degrees from two amazing institutions.”

The partnership provides students with a wide range of options that serve their career goals and the Nebraska workforce.