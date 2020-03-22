PROGRESS: AgriVision to break ground on Sioux Center John Deere dealership

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- AgriVision Equipment's newest dealership will be its biggest. It will also be the company's first in Sioux Center.
Construction is expected to start this summer on the 80,000-square-foot dealership, which will be located on 15 acres along U.S. Highway 75 on Sioux Center's north side.
Based in Pacific Junction, Iowa, AgriVision operates 17 John Deere stores in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Missouri. Controller Randy McCunn said locating in Sioux Center made sense for the company.
"Sioux Center is just a hub of economic development in that area," McCunn said.
AgriVision and city officials announced the deal in November.
"We have experienced significant growth over the last few years in this area and have outgrown our local facility," CEO Jeremy Ostrander said in a statement released at that time. "This is an exciting step in our long-term commitment to the customers, employees and communities in and around Sioux County."
McCunn said the company has outgrown its location in nearby Ireton and will close it after the Sioux Center site opens. Ireton employees will have the opportunity to transfer to the new facility.
Sioux Center economic development director Dennis Dokter said the city will be taking bids soon for construction of a new street, NW 25th Street, adjacent to the AgriVision site. Construction is expected to begin this summer, he said, and the John Deere dealer plans to begin site work at the same time.
The location of the ag equipment dealer in Sioux Center is a major addition to the city, Dokter said, and should attract people from the area who might also visit other businesses in town.
"We're excited about the draw to the community," Dokter said. "It's a really good fit with everything that happens with ag."
McCunn said it's hoped that the facility can be completed 12 months after construction begins. The dealership will offer sales, John Deere parts and the largest shop of any of AgriVision's locations. The location will sell tractors, combines, small construction equipment and lawn and garden equipment.
It will employ more than 30 people, McCunn said.
AgriVision, a family-owned and operated business, was formed in 2014 through a series of mergers involving four dealership groups. The business traces its roots to the opening of Macedonia Implement Co. in 1899.
Two years ago, AgriVision acquired a Northwest Iowa John Deere dealership, Icon Ag & Turf, which had stores in Doon, Ireton, Lawton, Le Mars and Paullina. Last year, AgriVision acquired Van-Wall Equipment Inc. in Onawa, Iowa.