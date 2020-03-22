PROGRESS: AgriVision to break ground on Sioux Center John Deere dealership

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- AgriVision Equipment's newest dealership will be its biggest. It will also be the company's first in Sioux Center.

Construction is expected to start this summer on the 80,000-square-foot dealership, which will be located on 15 acres along U.S. Highway 75 on Sioux Center's north side.

Based in Pacific Junction, Iowa, AgriVision operates 17 John Deere stores in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Missouri. Controller Randy McCunn said locating in Sioux Center made sense for the company.

"Sioux Center is just a hub of economic development in that area," McCunn said.

AgriVision and city officials announced the deal in November.

"We have experienced significant growth over the last few years in this area and have outgrown our local facility," CEO Jeremy Ostrander said in a statement released at that time. "This is an exciting step in our long-term commitment to the customers, employees and communities in and around Sioux County."

McCunn said the company has outgrown its location in nearby Ireton and will close it after the Sioux Center site opens. Ireton employees will have the opportunity to transfer to the new facility.