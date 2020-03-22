PROGRESS: Apartment building, Avid hotel are latest Virginia Square developments

SIOUX CITY -- This time, the buildings are new rather than retrofits of older structures. But the end result of construction of the new newest features in Virginia Square will be the same.

More places for people to live and do business in downtown Sioux City.

Construction is expected to conclude later this year on the two new additions: a four-story building containing a mix of commercial space and apartments and a hotel that will bring a new name to Sioux City.

"Virginia Square is complete at that point," said Dennis Johnson, CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic development corporation for the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, which has developed the area in the downtown block of Virginia Street just north of Gordon Drive.

Projects in the area already finished include a renovated building at 100 Virginia St. -- a former home of a creamery --- that houses condos, office space and the Table 32 restaurant.

Across the street at 103 Virginia St. is a renovated building -- a former home of a furniture manufacturer -- that houses the Keller Williams Siouxland real estate firm, condos and commercial space.

Passersby have likely noticed the new building taking shape between the building housing Table 32 and the Kum & Go convenience store.