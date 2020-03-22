PROGRESS: Apartment building, Avid hotel are latest Virginia Square developments

SIOUX CITY -- This time, the buildings are new rather than retrofits of older structures. But the end result of construction of the new newest features in Virginia Square will be the same.
More places for people to live and do business in downtown Sioux City.
Construction is expected to conclude later this year on the two new additions: a four-story building containing a mix of commercial space and apartments and a hotel that will bring a new name to Sioux City.
"Virginia Square is complete at that point," said Dennis Johnson, CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic development corporation for the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, which has developed the area in the downtown block of Virginia Street just north of Gordon Drive.
Projects in the area already finished include a renovated building at 100 Virginia St. -- a former home of a creamery --- that houses condos, office space and the Table 32 restaurant.
Across the street at 103 Virginia St. is a renovated building -- a former home of a furniture manufacturer -- that houses the Keller Williams Siouxland real estate firm, condos and commercial space.
Passersby have likely noticed the new building taking shape between the building housing Table 32 and the Kum & Go convenience store.
Primary investor Ho-Chunk Capital, which manages all Ho-Chunk properties, has partnered with Hart Family Hotels, of Omaha, to build Avid, a hotel chain new to Sioux City.
"IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) is the same corporation that owns Holiday Inn Express," Troy Hart, of Hart Family Hotels, told The Journal in January 2019. "Introduced in 2017, Avid is their newest brand."
The hotel will include 87 rooms and will feature limited service, placing the room at a mid-price point of around $110 per night, Johnson said.
"It's hitting a sweet spot that didn't exist in Sioux City," he said.
Limited service doesn't mean cheap, Johnson said. Rooms will be standard with a modern, contemporary design.
The hotel's location just off Gordon Drive and Interstate 29, plus its proximity to an interstate exit, offers high visibility.
Targeted for the every day traveler, Avid is designed for guests who want quality at a good price, Hart has said.
Builders are aiming for completion in June, and the hotel could open this summer, Johnson said.
Across the street and next to the building housing Keller Williams is a four-story structure that will house 4,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor fronting Virginia Street and 45 apartment units on the upper floors. The ground floor also will include parking garage stalls for apartment tenants.
The building, a project of Ho-Chunk sister company HCI Construction and owned by Ho-Chunk Capital, should be finished in July, Johnson said, and leasing of the one- and two-bedroom apartments could begin yet this summer.
Johnson said he hoped that all commercial space and apartments will be leased by 2021.
"We're anxious to put the final touches on these in the next year and search for the next opportunities," he said. "We've been excited to be part of transforming downtown Sioux City and Siouxland as a whole.
"We'll be starting the search for the next big project."