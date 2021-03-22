PROGRESS: Avid opens budget hotel in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- There are probably better times to open a new hotel than in the midst of a pandemic and close to the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
Yet, operators of Avid, one of downtown Sioux City's newest hotels, are encouraged that business travelers and parents of kids competing in youth sports tournaments have begun to find them.
"It was a little rough start, but things are going well now," general manager Bryisha Strawder said.
The 87-room hotel at 101 Court St. opened Nov. 20, when the novel coronavirus pandemic had led to numerous restrictions on the size of gatherings and had reduced travel. Strawder said business is beginning to pick up. The hotel was completely booked for the first time during a mid February weekend because of a youth volleyball tournament at the nearby Siouxland Expo Center, a venue that will continue host tournaments and attract families needing a place to stay.
Avid's betting that its no-frills design and budget rates will be attractive to those families. Rooms are $90-$110 per night, a rate that reflects minimalistic amenities found in the king and double rooms.
"There's not too much going on in a room, but that's how we keep our low prices. It's just what you need in a stay," Strawder said.
Rooms include 55-inch smart TVs, and blackout shades on the windows keep light out and ensure a good night's sleep. Strawder said the state-of-the-art gym and a grab-and-go breakfast have been popular with hotel guests.
When announcing the location in Sioux City, Troy Hart of Hart Family Hotels, of Spencer, Iowa, which owns the hotel, said Avid is targeted for the everyday traveler, designed for guests who want quality at a good price.
"It's hitting a sweet spot that didn't exist in Sioux City," Hart told the Journal in 2019.
Avid's location just off Gordon Drive and Interstate 29 and its proximity to an interstate exit offer high visibility, and travelers are noticing, Strawder said.
"Most of our reservations are guests walking in, just coming off the interstate," she said.
Many Siouxlanders may be unfamiliar with the Avid name. The hotel chain's nearest site is in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, but continues to expand.
"We're excited to be open, and we see really good things for the hotel," Strawder said.
The hotel is part of the Virginia Square development in the downtown block of Virginia Street just north of Gordon Drive. Developed by Ho-Chunk Capital, the economic development corporation for the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, Virginia Square includes a building that houses condos, office space and Table 32 restaurant; a building that houses the Keller Williams Siouxland real estate firm, condos and commercial space; and a four-story structure containing commercial space on the ground floor and apartment units on the upper floors.