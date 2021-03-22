PROGRESS: Avid opens budget hotel in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- There are probably better times to open a new hotel than in the midst of a pandemic and close to the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Yet, operators of Avid, one of downtown Sioux City's newest hotels, are encouraged that business travelers and parents of kids competing in youth sports tournaments have begun to find them.

"It was a little rough start, but things are going well now," general manager Bryisha Strawder said.

The 87-room hotel at 101 Court St. opened Nov. 20, when the novel coronavirus pandemic had led to numerous restrictions on the size of gatherings and had reduced travel. Strawder said business is beginning to pick up. The hotel was completely booked for the first time during a mid February weekend because of a youth volleyball tournament at the nearby Siouxland Expo Center, a venue that will continue host tournaments and attract families needing a place to stay.

Avid's betting that its no-frills design and budget rates will be attractive to those families. Rooms are $90-$110 per night, a rate that reflects minimalistic amenities found in the king and double rooms.

"There's not too much going on in a room, but that's how we keep our low prices. It's just what you need in a stay," Strawder said.

