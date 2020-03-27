PROGRESS: FiberComm moves downtown

"We onboard people weekly, biweekly. We're always bringing new folks up there," Aymar said of the carrier hotel. They've given "probably 100 tours" of the facility since October, he said, and "there's still a lot of interest."

Locating a carrier hotel in downtown made sense geographically, Aymar said, because "there's so many fiber optic networks that actually come through Sioux City. We needed a place, a central point, where people could connect those networks."

Built in 1920, the brick edifice played host to a swift succession of auto dealers through the 1970s.

One of the building's first occupants was the Incorporated Auto Co., followed a few years later by the J.H. Hansen Cadillac Co., and for several years in the late 1920s, Greenlease-Lied Motors. By the late 1930s it housed the Brooks Auto Co., then O'Shields Motors, then Tri-State Motor Co., and the Coons Motor Co. by the late 1940s.

At various points these dealerships sold the Hupmobile, Cleveland, Overland, Oakland, Oldsmobile, Hudson, Nash, Packard, Studebaker, Gray, Essex, Star, Plymouth, Pontiac and De Soto marques, as well as a few present-day brands including Buick, Cadillac, Dodge and Ford.