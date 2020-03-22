PROGRESS: First town homes, apartments completed at Flatwater Crossing

The past year saw the completion of a three-story building, the first located in the village center. It includes commercial space on the ground floor and 14 single- and two-bedroom apartments on the upper floors leasing for $1,000-$1,100 per month.

Leasing began in February, and the first tenants should move in soon. Johnson said he expects the apartments to be filled in six months or less.

Designs are nearly complete for SweetWater Cafe, a coffee shop and deli under the Ho-Chunk Inc. umbrella, to be located on the ground floor of the new building. It's hoped the shop will open late summer or early fall. Johnson said SweetWater, which has locations in the Ho-Chunk Centre in downtown Sioux City and in Winnebago, Nebraska, will be a cool place to get a cup of coffee and enjoy a great view of the river.

"I think it's going to be a draw," he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Johnson said plans include breaking ground later this year on another village center building that will have retail, restaurant and commercial space, plus about 50 apartments.