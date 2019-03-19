SIOUX CITY -- As he's watched the Chestnut Hill development take shape on Sioux City's north side during the past 18 months, Rick Bertrand is satisfied with the results thus far.
If sales of recently completed town homes are any indication, it appears buyers are, too.
"I think that the north side has been so hungry for some new construction that they've really embraced the project," Bertrand said. "We believe we are building the premier product in town right now."
Located near the intersection of 28th Street and Floyd Boulevard, the hilly 27-acre parcel is being transformed from an unsightly borrow pit into a neighborhood that will offer views of the Floyd River valley to the east. Decks on homes at the top of the hill face west into a wooded area that is home to deer, turkeys and other wildlife.
Bertrand and development partner Casey Fenton plan 80 units -- roughly a 50-50 mix of town homes and single-family homes -- for the $17 million-$21 million project. Construction began more than a year ago on the first 12 town homes at the top of the hill. Six were finished in October, the other six in February. Seven have been sold, Bertrand said. Construction will begin on 12 more town homes along the top cul-de-sac once the ground thaws, and two of those units have been presold, he said.
In the fall, construction of a mix of town homes and single-family homes will begin along the second cul-de-sac.
"We're right on schedule, right on budget. We're doing everything we thought we'd do," Bertrand said.
All townhomes have 2,600 square feet of space, including a finished basement. They have four bedrooms, including a large master bedroom, three bathrooms and a two-car garage. All homes in the development will include modern furnishings such as custom glass showers, dual sinks and quartz countertops, features that viewers of home improvement shows are familiar with, Bertrand said.
"If you watch any HGTV, you know what we're building," he said.
Owners will have the option to have yard care and snow removal provided for a monthly fee.
Town homes have been priced at $279,900. Bertrand said some of the town homes yet to be built will have unfinished basements to lower the price and give owners more flexibility with their space.
Bertrand said all utilities to the development, accessible by Floyd Boulevard at the bottom and Chestnut Avenue at the top, have been installed and all streets and the three cul-de-sacs have been paved. Aside from some dirt work and seeding at the bottom of the development this spring, work can now focus on home construction.
"It's just going to get easier and easier on us," Bertrand said.
While home construction continues, Bertrand will continue to search for businesses to develop 2.5 acres of commercial space fronting Floyd Boulevard. Restaurants are being targeted.
"I think we're probably going to be able to announce something this year," he said.
A bike trail/walking path also will run through the development and hook into other area trails, such as the Floyd River walkway nearby.
The plan to finish the development in four to five years remains on schedule, and Bertrand said he expects interest to pick up once more homes are built and the lower level nearest Floyd Boulevard is seeded and turns green this summer.
"It's very satisfying to see a project like this come together," he said.