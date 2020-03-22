PROGRESS: Gelita USA fires up new collagen peptide plant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The worldwide collagen market is expected to be worth $6.63 billion by 2025, according to market research from Grand View Research. Compared to gelatin, collagen peptide is something of a value-added animal protein, being an ingredient in many higher-end health products and foods.

Gelita's management board decided about three years ago to add collagen peptide to the Port Neal complex "due to excellent infrastructure and workforce" in the Sioux City metro area, according to a press release.

With the addition of the collagen peptide plant, the complex now has four production lines in all: two dedicated to gelatin, one "flex plant" that can be used for gelatin or collagen peptide and one dedicated to collagen peptide.

Pablo Silber, a general manager for Gelita USA, was reluctant to say how much collagen-making capacity the new production unit has, though he did acknowledge it's not up to full capacity yet.

"We actually started commissioning slowly sometime last year, and we're probably up to 70, 80 percent capacity at the moment," he said last summer. "It's a work in progress."