PROGRESS: Ho-Chunk Capital buys properties on Sioux City's Historic Fourth Street

The Aalfs family approached Ho-Chunk about a sale, Johnson said. Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc., said that negotiations with Jack Aalfs began in earnest around a year ago, though Ho-Chunk officials had been eyeing the properties as early as five years ago.

Renovations will take place in "phases," Johnson said. They plan to rehab one building at a time, starting later this year and wrapping up within three or four years. Morgan pointed to Ho-Chunk's reputation for maintaining its properties in as pristine a condition as possible: "If you know anything about us, everything we do, we try to do it right, and we try to do it first-class."

"Sometimes, you know, people think about the tribes, they think about the poverty. We struggle with those issues, still, but our goal is to change the image, and the mindset, of how people view what we do," he added.

The renovations will be vertically integrated through Ho-Chunk. Design work for the renovations will be conducted by BluStone, an architectural design company and a Ho-Chunk subsidiary. HCI Construction, another Ho-Chunk subsidiary, will do the construction work in collaboration with BluStone.

Besides the old Aalfs building, the other properties included in the transaction are: