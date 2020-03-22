PROGRESS: Hotel connected to Sioux City Convention Center prepares to open

SIOUX CITY -- In late February, contractors were putting the finishing touches on the 150-room Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, which is slated to open this spring.
"They're just working on finishes on first floor," General Manager Mark Baltushis said. "So, they're putting some of the tiling in, finishing up the bistro bar."
The hotel, which has a $14 to $15 million price tag and connects to the Sioux City Convention Center, features a business and exercise center to accommodate community functions, social events, business and conventions. Hotel guests and other visitors to downtown will park in a new ramp behind the hotel.
"We're very excited for the project to open to the Siouxland community, for our prime location and to be attached to the Convention Center, which provides us with a unique position in the market," Baltushis said.
Kinseth Hospitality Inc., a North Liberty, Iowa-based company, manages both the Convention Center and the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel. A new addition and renovations to Gallery C were unveiled at the Convention Center in late December. The more than $3 million in renovations include more flexible space for events, enhanced ballroom amenities and convenient restrooms.
In the fall of 2018, work began on converting 7,500 square feet of current Convention Center space into a ballroom for events and constructing a new 7,260-square-foot "pre-function" space that attaches to the five-story hotel. The Sioux City Council awarded the Convention Center contract to L&L Builders after rebidding the project, which initially came in nearly $1 million over budget.
"For these events, when we have our meetings with our clients, we know what their expectations are, but then the meeting behind the scenes for us is, what can we do that's something extra that will be above and beyond what they're expecting. We want them to return again and again to the Convention Center," Baltushis told the council during an operating budget meeting in late February.
Since it was built in 1988, the Convention Center has hosted thousands of events. According to the City of Sioux City, the new space will help market the facility and draw additional events, resulting in additional hotel/motel and sales taxes.
The Convention Center builds upon other recent downtown projects, including the reconstruction of Interstate 29, stockyards revitalization, enhancements to the riverfront and the ongoing development of new housing, historic districts and amenities.
"We have enjoyed our partnership with the City of Sioux City while operating the Convention Center," Bruce Kinseth, Kinseth Hospitality Executive Vice President, said in a statement released after the Convention Center renovations were unveiled. "The work to the facility is a great benefit to the entire city. We look forward to continuing our partnership and creating memorable experiences for all of our guests."