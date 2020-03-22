PROGRESS: Hotel connected to Sioux City Convention Center prepares to open

"For these events, when we have our meetings with our clients, we know what their expectations are, but then the meeting behind the scenes for us is, what can we do that's something extra that will be above and beyond what they're expecting. We want them to return again and again to the Convention Center," Baltushis told the council during an operating budget meeting in late February.

Since it was built in 1988, the Convention Center has hosted thousands of events. According to the City of Sioux City, the new space will help market the facility and draw additional events, resulting in additional hotel/motel and sales taxes.

The Convention Center builds upon other recent downtown projects, including the reconstruction of Interstate 29, stockyards revitalization, enhancements to the riverfront and the ongoing development of new housing, historic districts and amenities.

"We have enjoyed our partnership with the City of Sioux City while operating the Convention Center," Bruce Kinseth, Kinseth Hospitality Executive Vice President, said in a statement released after the Convention Center renovations were unveiled. "The work to the facility is a great benefit to the entire city. We look forward to continuing our partnership and creating memorable experiences for all of our guests."

