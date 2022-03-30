 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PROGRESS: Largest multi-family housing project in Sioux City history opens

District 42 Apartments and Townhomes ribbon cutting

Steve Boote, CEO of Eagle Construction and Talon Development, speaks during a ceremony Aug. 3 for District 42, the largest multi-family housing complex in Sioux City's history. Listening are Gov. Kim Reynolds and Chris McGowan, president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The largest multi-family housing development in Sioux City's history debuted last year.  

District 42 Apartments and Townhomes ribbon cutting

Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks on Aug. 3 during a ceremony for District 42, a 215-unit housing project that opened last year in Sunnybrook Plaza.

District 42, a $22 million development in Sunnybrook Plaza, features 215 townhomes and apartments. The first phase of the project, named after the line of longitude where the complex is located, opened in June, followed by the completion of the second phase in the fall.

The complex offers studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments and 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes, with a variety of floor plans. At the time of the opening, monthly rents started at $699 for studios and ranged to $1,500 for three-bedroom townhomes. 

Amenities include an outdoor pool, community building and fitness center, as well as easy access to the city's trail system and various shopping options. The complex is located behind Lowe's and Primebank in the commercial district at the intersection of Sunnybrook Drive and the U.S Highway 75/20 bypass.

District 42 was developed Sioux Falls-based Eagle Construction, which has built housing projects across Iowa and in other Midwest states. At a grand opening ceremony in August, Eagle CEO Steve Boote, an Orange City, Iowa, native, praised the cooperation the company received from state and local government on the project. He particularly cited Gov. Kim Reynolds. 

"She’s the reason we are back in Iowa,” Boote told the audience during the ceremony, which Reynolds also spoke at. "We were in Okoboji maybe about five years ago and I started telling her my dream about developing workforce housing and we’ve been communicating ever since."

Reynolds called District 42 the type of high-quality project Iowa needs to help fill thousands of jobs in the state.

"The competition for this type of development is fierce," she told the audience. "I couldn't be more pleased that Eagle Construction chose to (locate it) here in Iowa."

Reynolds noted Iowa continues to have "more jobs available than people to fill them" and "ambitious housing investments like this are a critical step in helping to solve our workforce needs."

District 42 aerial

An aerial photo of District 42 Apartments and Townhomes at Sunnybrook Plaza is shown.

The governor mentioned that while flying into Sioux City she caught a glimpse of the "gorgeous" complex.

“What’s great is you can see this complex from the air and it makes a big statement when you’re flying in,” she said.

